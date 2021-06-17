Open for Healing: UTMC Offers Advanced, Outpatient Prostate Cancer Treatment

Sponsored - Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, with roughly one in eight men developing the disease during his lifetime.

Because prostate cancer is often slow growing and frequently diagnosed later in life, many men don’t immediately require treatment beyond working with their physician to actively monitor the disease.

For those who do need interventional treatment, The University of Toledo Medical Center offers a full-service prostate cancer program with a range of cutting-edge treatment options, including a minimally invasive procedure that uses ultrasound waves to precisely destroy cancerous areas while leaving healthy tissue untouched.

Known as high-intensity focused ultrasound, or HIFU, the procedure — done on an outpatient basis — can target an area as small as a grain of rice.

The benefit for patients, UTMC experts say, is a less invasive procedure that effectively treats the cancer and preserves nearby structures important for urinary and sexual health.

“In very few cancers do we take out the whole organ rather than removing the cancer itself,” said Dr. Puneet Sindhwani, a board-certified urologist at UTMC and chair and Kenneth Kropp Endowed Professor of Urology at The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. “Combining more precise biopsy techniques with high-intensity focused ultrasound provides us an opportunity to treat only the area where we found the cancer and spare the rest of the prostate, reducing the risk of side effects.”

UTMC is the only location in northwest Ohio that offers the procedure, which was recently approved for coverage by Medicare.

“UTMC and the leadership has done a great job in bringing the technology here and our patients have been really, really pleased with quick recovery and no significant changes in their urinary or sexual functions,” Sindhwani said. “They don’t have to travel far to get this treatment — it’s available right here in the neighborhood.”

June is Men’s Health Month, which is a good reminder for men to evaluate how they’ve been caring for themselves and to read up on suggested screenings.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and the American Urological Association both recommend that men who are between the ages of 55 and 69 should make individualized decisions about PSA testing, which is the blood test used to screen for prostate cancer, after speaking with their doctor.

For men whose PSA test results suggest the need for a biopsy, UTMC employs a precision procedure that uses MRI technology to zero in on high-risk areas in order to help ensure biopsies are necessary, more accurately diagnose cancer and help clinicians decide on the most effective treatment options.

UTMC also has the area’s only fellowship-trained urologic oncologist, Dr. Firas Petros.

Petros, who is chief of urologic oncology at the Eleanor N. Dana Cancer Center, has implemented other advanced innovations at UTMC, such as testing hereditary and genetic changes in patients with prostate cancer.

Because HIFU is a targeted procedure, any patient who is a candidate for other localized prostate cancer treatments is a candidate for HIFU.

Most patients are able to return to desk jobs or other low-intensity activities within 48 hours and can resume all normal activities after their catheter is removed five to seven days post procedure.

For patients who aren’t a good candidate for HIFU, The University of Toledo Medical Center offers other highly effective treatment options including robotic prostatectomy, radiation treatment, cryotherapy and brachytherapy, which is a type of targeted radiation therapy that uses an implantable device.

“Not every man who is diagnosed with prostate cancer will require immediate or aggressive treatment, but survival rates are quite good even for those who do,” Sindhwani said. “Prostate health can be an uncomfortable conversation, but our expert team is here to support you and work with you to determine the best course of action to ensure your health and quality of life.”