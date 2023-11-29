Building Champions: Celebrating Record-Breaking Athletic and Academic Achievements

The Mid-American Conference champion UToledo women’s basketball team had a historic 2022-23 season, setting records for consecutive and overall wins in a season, including an upset victory over No. 5 seed Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. (Daniel Miller)

In classrooms, in the community and on gameday, Rocket student-athletes are recognized for their continued commitment to excellence with a conference-leading athletics program that’s molding future leaders on and off the field.

The University of Toledo took home a school record six Mid-American Conference championships in the 2022-23 academic year, claiming titles in women’s basketball, men’s basketball, football, women’s cross country, and men’s and women’s tennis.

UToledo also received the MAC Institutional Academic Achievement Award, which is presented annually to the school the highest student-athlete grade point average in the conference. The Rockets’ 3.437 mark for the 2022-23 academic year set a new school record, propelling the program to its seventh such award in the last 12 years.

Bryan Blair, vice president and director of athletics, unveiled a new, five-year strategic plan in August with a vision to elevate the Rockets into national prominence.

“We had two semesters where we broke the previous year’s GPA record, and we won a record number of championships,” said Bryan Blair, vice president and director of athletics. “Those two things sometimes don’t go hand in hand, and here at Toledo there’s a harmony between not choosing what you’re choosing to be excellent at. We’re going to be excellent at everything.”

A record 77 student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA in the spring semester, while 212 — more than half of all student-athletes — earned a spot on the Dean’s List by garnering at least a 3.5 GPA.

Men’s basketball senior forward JT Shumate, a middle childhood education major who led the men’s basketball team with 43 blocks and was third in scoring with 16 points per game, was named an Academic All-American for the second straight year, becoming the third Rocket in program history to do so. Meanwhile, Morgan Otteson, a graduate student and forward on the women’s soccer team, earned second team Academic All-American honors.

UToledo’s excellence on the field and court was capped by the women’s basketball team, whose historic season saw them set records for consecutive wins and overall wins in a season, including their upset victory over No. 5 seed Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The conference-champion football program also had postseason success, securing a 21-19 victory over Liberty in the Boca Raton Bowl, helping lead UToledo to its second straight Reese Trophy, which honors the top men’s athletic program in the MAC. In addition to conference titles in football, basketball and tennis, the Rocket men earned a second-place finish in cross country and third-place finish in golf.

Rocket Football Coach Jason Candle hoists the MAC championship trophy after defeating the Ohio Bobcats. Also winning conference titles in basketball and tennis, UToledo secured its second straight Reese Trophy as the top men’s athletic program in the MAC. (Daniel Miller)

UToledo also retained the MAC’s Cartwright Award for excellence in academics, athletics and citizenship during the 2022-23 school year, becoming only the second school to win in back-to-back years since the annual honor was established for the 2008-09 school year.

The Rockets’ community involvement included its continued participation in Victory Day, which provides special needs children the opportunity for a moment in the gridiron spotlight, meeting players, running drills in the Glass Bowl and getting their names announced over the public address system.

The Athletic Program also helped raise money for cancer through its annual Rockets for the Cure women’s basketball game, participated in several 419 Day service projects throughout Toledo, and welcomed students back to class on the first day of school at Picket Elementary.

“I’ve talked a lot about this concept of Team Toledo. I believe our University, our athletic department and this community, if we lock arms nothing’s impossible,” Blair said. “We can do everything that we want to do, and we can bring the best out of each one of those core elements.”

The community also turned out to support the Rockets during the 2022-23 season.

UToledo led the MAC in attendance in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball, which drew newly twice as many fans as the conference’s next best program and ranked 24th in the nation for average game attendance. Never before had a MAC school led the conference in attendance for each of those three sports in the same season.

Looking ahead, Toledo Athletics this summer announced major enhancements to the game-day experience for football games at the Glass Bowl in 2023 and unveiled a new strategic vision for the future.

Rise Together is a five-year strategic plan that outlines a roadmap for student-athlete well-being and success, community engagement and facility enhancements. With goals that include growing resources and investing in infrastructure, elevating the brand, and recruiting, retaining and developing the best teammates, the vision aims to elevate the Rockets into national prominence.

“Our mission is as simple as it is ambitious: to transform lives while elevating the University and community through the power of sports,” Blair said. “Working together as Team Toledo, we seek to increase the national prominence of our athletics programs, University and community, while graduating champions who will one day change the world.”

Learn more about how UToledo is building champions and celebrating record-breaking athletic and academic achievements.