Confronting Challenges: Addressing Societal Concerns Through Academic Research

Climate change, pollution and an aging population all represent serious concerns for our global society. At The University of Toledo, researchers are answering the questions of today while preparing solutions for the future.

With a $7 million federal grant, UToledo will double the size of its biosafety level 3 laboratory, enhancing the University’s ability to perform cutting-edge biomedical research. Led by Jason Huntley, Ph.D., a professor of medical microbiology and immunology, the specialized BSL3 lab allows researchers to safely study highly contagious viruses, bacteria and fungi, including those for which we have no vaccine and limited therapeutic options.

The transformational grant will enable UToledo to recruit new faculty, expand its study of current and emerging deadly pathogens, and position the University to quickly respond to future pandemics.

“The major infrastructure projects that this grant is funding are going to lay the foundation for the next 25 to 30 years of biomedical research here at UToledo,” Huntley said. “These are the kinds of facilities that only the best universities have. We’re grateful to receive this grant and excited about the opportunities that await us.”

As climate change threatens an expansion of infectious disease, it also creates the need for better, more efficient renewable energy generation.

In the latest example of the close collaboration between UToledo and the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories, Yanfa Yan, Ph.D., a Distinguished University Professor of physics, co-authored a study published in the journal Nature proving the durability of high-efficiency perovskite solar cells, moving them closer to commercial availability.

Building on Yan’s extensive previous work in perovskite solar cell technology, the latest research established that laboratory tests can be used to predict how solar cells will function in real-world conditions over six months. These tests suggest an indoor accelerated test can assess a cell’s efficiency after 10, 20 or 30 of outdoor operation.

In addition to their expertise in solar technology, UToledo scientists remain committed to studying potential health threats present in our lakes and rivers.

Researchers from across the University continue to play a leading role in seeking solutions for harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie and beyond, leading nearly two dozen studies funded by the Ohio Sea Grant, including projects aimed at quantifying risks for those who work or play on the water and better understanding pathways for human exposure.

UToledo’s work to protect our Great Lakes goes beyond algal blooms.

Branching out from their near decade-long study of the health effects of microcystin toxins, David Kennedy, Ph.D., and Steven Haller, Ph.D., both associate professors of medicine, are investigating emergent threats in the Great Lakes including microplastics, forever chemicals and residual pharmaceuticals.

By studying how exposure to those contaminants impact both healthy human cells and cells from patients with chronic conditions like diabetes, they are seeking to provide direction for public health authorities working to establish exposure guidelines and to help develop new diagnostic tests and therapeutic treatments.

“There’s no question that it’s not just harmful algal blooms. The lake is a big and complex thing,” Haller said. “We absolutely think the next step to our research is to study how all these threats interact and how those combinational affects are impacting human health.”

As the number of Americans with chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension continues to grow, researchers from UToledo also are focusing on the burden of prescription drug costs and improving diagnostic tools.

A study overseen by Varun Vaidya, Ph.D., a professor of pharmacy practice, highlights the need for reforms addressing drug affordability by showing many of the country’s most prescribed generic medications can be purchased more cheaply when patients use pharmacy discount card services from Amazon Prime and GoodRx than by going through their insurance.

While drug insurance remains important, Vaidya said the research shows that patients are being put in an opaque, economically inefficient system where they often end up paying more than they should have.

“If you get cancer, you’re not likely to be able to cover the cost of those medications without insurance,” he said. “The problem is that for many common medications, the average person doesn’t know when insurance is going to make a drug more or less expensive. That’s where some kind of reform needs to happen.”

