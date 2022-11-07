Strengthening Community: Building on 150 Years of Collaborative Partnerships

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of University of Toledo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about University of Toledo, visit https://www.utoledo.edu.

Since our founding on Oct. 12, 1872, The University of Toledo has been committed to serving our community. As a public research university, UToledo is proud to engage in partnerships that strengthen our region and prepare graduates to be engaged citizens who make an impact in communities around the globe.

Each year teams of students in the Jesup Scott Honors College partner with area nonprofit agencies to improve their services through a community engagement course, now in its fifth year. Projects have included bringing preschool programs to underserved communities and increasing accessibility of services for people with disabilities.

“We know that students really polish their professional skills in this course while learning about how important the nonprofit world is to under-resourced communities,” said Heidi Appel, dean of the Jesup Scott Honors College. “Students also become aware of the important roles they can have in nonprofit organizations wherever they live, ranging from employees to board members.”

Rockets across the University are committed to giving back to the community through their courses and student organizations.

Through the student-run CommunityCare Clinics, students in the colleges of Medicine and Life Sciences, Nursing, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Health and Human Services deliver quality healthcare to underserved populations at weekly indoor clinics on Thursdays at CedarCreek Church in South Toledo and a pair of outdoor neighborhood pop-up clinics on Mondays in south and east Toledo.

Now in its 12th year, students working alongside faculty volunteers who are licensed healthcare providers deliver free medical services, distribute common prescription medications and help connect individuals to free or low-cost services like imagining or lab work that go beyond what’s offered at their clinics.

In 2021, the group saw 1,390 patients who attended 3,685 healthcare visits.

“We talk about social determinants of health in every class,” said Hanna Rowell, a pharmacy student in her third year of the professional program who serves as the group’s director of pharmacy relations. “We’re being trained to make an impact on the community regardless of a person’s capability to understand something, to pay for something, to travel. It’s our job to come to them and help with those services. I think it helps reaffirm their importance in the world, regardless of where they’re at.”

In the UToledo College of Engineering, students put their problem-solving skills to work to address real challenges facing local individuals, businesses, industries and federal agencies for their senior design projects.

This past spring a group of graduating engineering students created a new walker to help a local 6-year-old girl with a rare genetic disorder called Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome live more independently.

In the College of Law, students training for successful careers in public interest law gain real-world experience providing legal services at low or no cost to community members in areas of civil advocacy, immigrant justice and tax controversy.

And the Klar Leadership Academy in the John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation partners with Feed My Starving Children each year to pack nutritious meals for children in need. More than 800 volunteers participated in the 2022 event assembling more than 163,000 meals to feed families in Ukraine and other areas around the world.

UToledo student-athletes studying across UToledo’s academic programs are committed to giving back to the community that cheers for its Rockets through events like Victory Day, when students with special needs join the football team for drills, and by volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club, Cherry Street Mission, local elementary schools and other community events. In recognition of its excellence in academics, athletics and community service, UToledo received the 2022 Mid-American Conference Cartwright Award.

In all, UToledo students perform some 40,000 hours of community service annually, volunteering their time beyond the hours they give back through student teaching, clinicals and unpaid internships.

As UToledo celebrates its sesquicentennial by honoring its 150-year history and planning for opportunities into the future, the University has launched a new initiative to enhance its community engagement efforts naming Valerie Simmons-Walston to serve as special assistant to the president for community engagement and strategic partnerships. The goal of the new role is to strengthen existing partnerships and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

“This is an exciting opportunity to be able to serve as the senior leader who can make the connections between internal and external partners and align our engagement efforts to support our mission and strategic goals,” Walston said. “A successfully engaged community includes students, staff, faculty and community partners working toward the same goal.”

Learn more about how UToledo is strengthening community through collaborative partnerships at utoledo.edu/features/community.

Photos and cutlines:

1. CommunityCare Clinics

From left, Konrad Katterle and Gabby Groff, both students in the UToledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, meet with patient Mir Himayet Kabir at a recent CommunityCare Clinic at CedarCreek Church in South Toledo. Now in its 12th year, students running the clinics work alongside faculty volunteers who are licensed healthcare providers to deliver free medical services.

2. Honors Students

Heidi Appel, dean of the Jesup Scott Honors College, talks with Honors students enrolled in the college’s community engagement class, which connects students with semester-long projects to support Toledo-area nonprofits.

3. Engineering Design Project

In spring 2022 Alexander Enders, Hunter Kelly and Nolan Romans, all seniors studying mechanical engineering, designed a new walker for Bethany Rasmusson, a 6-year-old girl with a rare genetic disorder, to live more independently as their senior design project.

4. Victory Day

In recognition of its excellence in academics, athletics and community service, such as through events like Victory Day when students with special needs join the football team for drills, UToledo received the 2022 Mid-American Conference Cartwright Award.