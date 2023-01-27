Studying Minds: Developing New Therapies for Brain Disorders

Youssef Sari, Ph.D., professor and vice chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics in the UToledo College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, is developing an experimental drug that could reduce cravings and lessen withdrawal symptoms when chronic drinkers attempt to get sober. (Daniel Miller)

There is much we still don’t know about the brain to effectively treat heartbreaking disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, addiction and more. Researchers at The University of Toledo are working to better understand how the brain responds to toxins and other influences to create more effective therapeutics for a variety of diseases.

Using translucent zebrafish, Isaac Schiefer, Ph.D., a professor of medicinal and biological chemistry and director of the Center for Drug Design and Development in the UToledo College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, is applying a unique model to study in real time the effects of psychoactive drugs like bath salts in a living animal.

“Not only do these designer drugs often fly under the radar of regulators, but scientists don’t entirely understand how they work or what contributes to the toxicity that we see in many of them,” Schiefer said.

Because the fish lack pigmentation, he can use UV light to look at what a drug was bound to when a behavioral change was observed, he explained.

The research, which is funded with a $2.65 million grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, aims to combat the toxicity of these club drugs. The findings also could be applied to potentially identify future therapeutic uses for psychedelics for depression, post-traumatic stress or other brain disorders.

Also in the UToledo College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Youssef Sari, Ph.D., professor and vice chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, has dedicated his career to studying how alcohol and other drugs affect the brain, with a goal of finding new therapeutics that can aid in recovery.

His latest research funded with a $2.2 million grant from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism is to develop a drug that could reduce cravings and lessen withdrawal symptoms when chronic drinkers attempt to get sober.

“Alcohol is widely available and very much a part of our culture, but it’s also an extremely addictive substance,” Sari said. “Alcohol abuse and addiction are both serious problems in this country. Once you are addicted, it’s really hard to quit.”

While there are three medications currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating alcohol use disorder, Sari said they don’t always work.

“If we’re successful with this, we will have a new therapeutic option that can be helpful in getting people through the process of rehabilitation,” he said.

Nicholas Henkel, a doctoral student in UToledo’s dual M.D./Ph.D. program, was awarded a highly competitive F30 fellowship grant from the National Institute on Aging in recognition of his studies of the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

In the UToledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, work is underway to better understand how our brain forms, stores and recalls memories. Priyo Goswamee, Ph.D., research assistant professor in the Department of Neurosciences, is using new technology to record live images of neuron activity in animal models to identify specific brain cells that store memories.

The goal of this research project is to understand how brain cells work together to form memory and use this knowledge to improve memory function in Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive disorders.

A doctoral student at UToledo also is focused on Alzheimer’s disease. Nicholas Henkel, who lost several grandparents to dementia, is a student in the dual M.D./Ph.D. program who recently was awarded a highly competitive F30 fellowship grant from the National Institute on Aging in recognition of his studies of the progression of Alzheimer’s that looks at the role of abnormal metabolic signaling in the brain.

“In some ways it might feel like in the field of Alzheimer’s my findings may be incremental, but if what I think is happening is actually happening, it could be profound,” he said. “We might be able to explain what is responsible for driving cell death in a disease characterized by cell death.”

In response to surging interest in the field of brain research, UToledo has launched a new undergraduate neuroscience degree that is a joint effort between the College of Medicine and Life Sciences and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. Students have a unique opportunity to learn how the brain works and also train alongside established biomedical researchers who are working to solve pressing questions about complicated brain disorders.

“Neuroscience is wildly popular right now,” said Dr. Robert Smith, professor and chair of the Department of Neurosciences in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences. “The brain really is one of the last frontiers in biomedical research. The things happening in immune therapies and cancer biology are 50 years ahead of the brain. This is an area that’s untapped and full of opportunities.”

Though UToledo has long had a doctoral neuroscience program, this is the first time the University has offered a baccalaureate degree in the field. Recruitment is underway for the first full cohort of students to enroll in fall 2023.

Through these unique research projects and the launch of the new academic program, UToledo’s work in studying minds could lead to new therapies for brain disorders.