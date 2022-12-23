Understanding Bacteria: How Our Gut Health Impacts Wellness

(Daniel Miller)

As proclaimed by Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, “All diseases begin in the gut.” More than 2,000 years later, faculty researchers at The University of Toledo are taking that statement to heart. Through innovative studies on how the microorganisms in our gut are connected to diseases, we can better treat and even prevent illnesses.

Bina Joe, Ph.D., Distinguished University Professor and chair of the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, has spent her career connecting high blood pressure, genetics and gut bacteria to unravel causes of hypertension beyond one’s diet and exercise routine.

Researchers have long known that our genes can predispose us to high blood pressure. But only more recently — thanks in large part to the research by Joe’s team at UToledo — has the medical community begun to realize how the microorganisms living in our bodies play a role in that equation.

Research in Joe’s lab found that common antibiotics could lead to a spike in blood pressure for certain individuals, while other antibiotics may actually reduce blood pressure in hypertensive patients. The reason for that discrepancy appears to be tied to how the antibiotics interact with an individual’s microbiota.

The researchers also have isolated a certain chemical called beta hydroxybutyrate that is produced predominantly by the liver, which can help regulate high blood pressure without reducing sodium intake or increasing exercise. The research signals there could be a way to get the blood pressure lowering benefits of exercise in pill form.

“At The University of Toledo, we are at the leading edge of microbiota research, especially in hypertension,” Joe said. “We have developed a team of investigators who are looking at this from various angles and we are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to grow this human resource here. At least nine to 10 investigators are actively investigating several aspects of microbiota.”

Research by Tao Yang, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, suggests that gut bacteria could be why individuals with treatment-resistant hypertension don’t respond well to blood pressure drugs and how altering your microbiota may help. (Daniel Miller)

New research published in the journal Hypertension by Tao Yang, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, suggests that gut bacteria could be why individuals with treatment-resistant hypertension don’t respond well to medication needed to regulate their blood pressure. While long-term use of antibiotics isn’t a realistic strategy, altering your microbiota through probiotics, prebiotics and changes in diet could help.

Several researchers also are looking at the connection between our gut bacteria and your risk for liver cancer.

Research led by Matam Vijay-Kumar, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology and director of the UToledo Microbiome Consortium, and Beng San Yeoh, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow, found that the benefits of a high fiber diet could instead be problematic for certain individuals.

A refined, plant-based fermentable fiber, inulin is available in supermarkets as a health-promoting prebiotic. It also is a common ingredient of processed foods. But too much of that highly refined fiber in combination with high bile acid levels in your blood can create a recipe for increased risk of liver cancer.

High bile acid levels in your blood and a high fiber intake together create a recipe for increased risk of liver cancer, according to research by Matam Vijay-Kumar, Ph.D., professor, and Beng San Yeoh, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow. (Daniel Miller)

High concentrations of bile acids in blood can be caused by the congenital defect called a portosystemic shunt, which is not easily detectable because there are generally no known symptoms. Blood bile acid level testing is simple to do and could be a new tool to monitor health, according to the research.

“We have worked for a long time on this idea that all diseases start from the gut,” Vijay-Kumar said. “This study is a notable advancement of that concept. It also provides clues that may help identify individuals at a higher risk for liver cancer and potentially enable us to lower that risk with simple dietary modifications.”

A doctoral student working with Vijay-Kumar earned a competitive fellowship to support her research. The prestigious Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (F31) from the National Cancer Institute was awarded to Rachel Golonka, a doctoral student studying molecular medicine.

Rachel Golonka, a doctoral student studying molecular medicine, was awarded a Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (F31) from the National Cancer Institute to support research on metabolites that tamp down the immune system and help liver cancer proliferate. (James A. Molnar)

Golonka’s area of research is how bacteria living in our digestive system produce metabolites that may help liver cancer proliferate by tamping down our immune responses. She has focused her studies on short chain fatty acids and secondary bile acids, both of which are produced in the colon.

A human is an ecosystem with one host and many microscopic organisms that work together for normal health. The research underway at UToledo to better understand how the microorganisms living in our bodies impact our health could change the way we address illnesses, switching the focus to prevention rather than a cure.