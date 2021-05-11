Open for You: UTMC Pain Rehabilitation Program Takes Interdisciplinary Approach to Chronic Pain Management

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UTMC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UTMC, visit https://utmc.utoledo.edu/clinics/emergencymed/

James Bladel spent years in factories, hefting chrome-plated bumpers, driving forklifts and working on assembly lines.

“It took a toll on me,” he said. “I was hurting all the time. For the last almost five years I couldn’t stand straight up and down. I was always hunched over. I couldn’t turn my head if I had to look at you. I’d have to turn my chair.”

As the injuries piled up, Bladel was prescribed more and more narcotic medication to dull the chronic pain. But the pills became as much of a problem as the pain, costing him his job, relationships — even his house.

Eventually the 62-year-old sought help for his pain at The University of Toledo Medical Center, where doctors worked to reduce his pain medications and later referred him into the hospital’s Pain Rehabilitation Program.

Bladel was the first graduate of the new seven-week program, which offers comprehensive treatment for individuals experiencing long-term chronic pain who haven’t achieved the results they want with standard treatment options.

“Now I feel great. I’m up at 9 o’clock every morning. I’m out doing things that normally I wouldn’t do,” he said. “It still hurts — it’ll always hurt. But doesn’t restrict me anymore to do things in my life. It allows me to get up, go down to my kid’s house. I feel better, I can walk a little further than what I used to do.”

Dr. Ashley Schneider, a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist who serves as medical director of the unique outpatient program, said roughly one in five Americans are dealing with chronic pain.

While opioids can mask that pain temporarily, Schneider said medication alone generally doesn’t return patients’ functions or improve their quality of life.

Opioids can, however, cause a number of side effects and result in dependency or addiction. The opioid epidemic, which claimed more than 90,000 American lives last year, traces its history back to the 1990s when many healthcare providers began to more freely prescribe narcotic pain killers.

“We have to find better ways to treat patients and improve their quality of life,” Schneider said. “The importance of the UTMC Pain Rehabilitation Program is shifting back into a philosophy that interdisciplinary care is important and necessary, especially in patients with chronic health issues and, in our case, chronic pain.”

Open to those who have chronic, non-cancer pain that has persisted for more than three months, the Pain Rehabilitation Program at UTMC relies on a team of specialists that includes physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, physical and occupational therapists and counselors.

Participants in the program spend four hours per day, three days each week for seven weeks in both group settings and one-on-one treatment sessions.

“We create an individualized treatment plan in a group setting and mold each patient’s care to their specific needs,” Schneider said.

All patients receive a mix of pain education, cognitive behavioral therapy, biofeedback, mindfulness, physical therapy and occupational therapy.

For Bladel, treatment included a procedure called dry needling, which is similar to acupuncture and meant to help loosen tight muscles. He credits dry needling for the improved range of motion in his neck.

Other patients may find different therapies work best for them.

What’s important, said Barbara Reszko, a licensed independent social worker and the program coordinator, is that patients come with an open mind and are ready to put in the work.

“This program is really set up to address the physical and mental aspects of chronic pain,” she said. “We’re giving patients tools to manage their symptoms though occupational and physical therapy, but we’re also discussing educating them about their pain and talking about the social and emotional issues that come with having chronic pain and giving them tools for that, too.”

Reszko and Schneider also said it’s important that people understand the goal of the program is not necessarily to cure the pain but rather to reduce or eliminate the need for medication and teach people how they can continue to manage their pain after completing the seven-week program.

“We’re not promising they’re going to be pain free, but we’re working with them to find healthier ways of managing it and the strategies that work best for them,” Reszko said. “We really want our patients to see this as a foundation and a jumping off point that they can use on their own to navigate their pain, but they continue to have us as a resource if they are struggling.”