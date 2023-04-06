Innovative Technologies Improving Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries at Wood County Hospital

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wood County Hospital Orthopedics and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wood County Hospital Orthopedics, visit https://www.woodcountyhospital.org.

The more experienced your orthopedic surgeon is, the better your recovery will be.

That’s where the Orthopedic Team at Wood County Hospital comes in. Thanks to their intensive training and expertise, our orthopedic team offers a level of care that competes with the nation’s largest metropolitan hospitals.

When it comes to knee and hip replacement surgeries, innovative technologies are helping Wood County Hospital’s Orthopedic team provide accurate and specialized care for you or your loved one.

Wood County Hospital’s Orthopedic Team offers the first VELYS Robotic-Assisted knee replacement surgery option in Northwest Ohio.

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution new and more advanced technologies to ensure your surgeon has the information needed to perform a highly accurate and precise knee replacement surgery.

This surgery solution is designed to:

Assist surgeons by utilizing state-of-the-art technology to give information for real-time decision making.

Help the surgeons to remove damaged bone with accuracy, as the device can only be operated by the surgeon. It doesn’t move on it’s own.

Use an infrared camera and other optical trackers to gather necessary data about your anatomy, which will again lead to more precise surgeries.

New, advanced technologies are also used to aid in hip replacement surgeries.

The ANTERIOR AVANTAGE now offered at Wood County Hospital will help patients to spend less time in the hospital, have a faster recovery, and experience less pain.

ANTERIOR AVANTAGE goes beyond the Anterior Approach technique, and includes technologies to help improve a patient’s surgical experience, including:

KINCISE Surgical Automated System, enables your surgeon to automate and improve the precision needed for key steps of the hip replacement surgery

A Hana table, which provides better access to the hip joint and gives the surgeon the ability to better align and position the implant

Clinically successful hip replacement implants are designed to act like a natural hip, providing patients with smooth movements, joint stability, and pain reduction.

Depend on Wood County Hospital for all your orthopedic needs. Click here to learn more about the hospital’s Orthopedic Services.