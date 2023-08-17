Advancements in Cancer Care at the Maurer Family Cancer Care Center at Wood County Hospital

Sponsored - In the realm of cancer care, the Maurer Family Cancer Care Center stands out with cutting-edge technology, access to the most advanced therapies and personalized compassionate treatment.

Led by a team of certified cancer specialists, the center has harnessed the power of modern medical advancements to provide patients with the best possible chance of overcoming cancer. Utilizing the most advanced radiation therapy equipment, the center offers precise tumor targeting while minimizing damage to healthy surrounding tissues. This level of precision allows for reduced treatment durations, allowing many patients to maintain an active life during therapy.

The technology-driven approach also extends to chemotherapy treatments, where the center leverages relationships with national cancer institutes and the latest immune system therapies to offer a diverse range of treatment options tailored to individual patients’ needs. Moreover, patients gain access to FDA-approved clinical trials, presenting an opportunity to be at the forefront of medical developments.

A notable highlight of the center’s services is the Lung Cancer Navigation Program, an invaluable support system for patients navigating the complexities of a cancer diagnosis. Guided by a dedicated nurse navigator and experienced physicians, this program helps patients overcome common barriers such as financial challenges, fear and lack of understanding of the healthcare system.

The Maurer Family Cancer Care Center’s commitment to innovation is evident throughout its facility. With Ohio’s first Varian TrueBeam 2.0 linear accelerator and Toshiba Acquilion large-bore CT scanner, the center has capabilities to design and deliver customized treatments with precision. The use of Real-time Position Management™ (RPM) Respiratory Gating and (OSMS)Optical Surface Monitoring Systems equipment ensures non-invasive monitoring of tumor positions, further elevating the accuracy of treatments.

With an unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes and a strong focus on personalized care, the Center instills hope in those navigating the challenging journey of cancer. Patients can trust their team of specialists, boasting over 50 years of combined experience in cancer treatment. Beyond even medical cancer treatment, the center extends its focus to encompass vital aspects such as dietetics, social work, rehabilitation, and patient benefits, ensuring comprehensive support throughout the entire treatment journey.

For those seeking exceptional cancer care close to home, the Maurer Family Cancer Care Center offers a promise of the most advanced treatments close to home so you can keep living your life. To learn more or schedule an appointment, call (419) 354-3185.

https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/medical-services/cancer-care-center/