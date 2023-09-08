Celebrating Wood County Hospital’s Perfect 5-Star CMS Rating

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wood County Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wood County Hospital, visit https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/

We are excited to announce that Wood County Hospital has achieved a perfect 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The CMS’s Overall Hospital Star Rating provides patients with important information on measures of quality and safety they can use to compare hospitals and make informed decisions regarding their health care. First made available to patients in 2005, Hospital Compare is based on 100 rigorously tested quality measures at over 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals, Veterans Health Administration and Military Health System hospitals.

This 5-star accomplishment is a testament to the commitment of our entire healthcare team and the incredible support of our community. Wood County Hospital stands out in healthcare excellence as a hospital you can depend on, and this recent achievement backs that promise.

The receipt of 5 stars reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional patient experience, apparent in high patient satisfaction scores shaped by patient feedback. Through evidence-based practices, we have notably improved clinical outcomes, leading to better patient well-being and reduced readmission rates. Safety remains paramount, as seen in our strict adherence to safety protocols, ensuring security for both patients and staff.

Achieving this 5-star CMS rating is a shared victory we celebrate together with our staff and community.

“A hospital’s excellence hinges on the positive outcomes and experiences of its patients. Our staff’s collective efforts in patient care truly shine. Heartfelt gratitude to all our employees for their dedicated contributions. Their remarkable work speaks volumes, and the evident results are a testament to their commitment to our patients every day.” - Stan Korducki, President, Wood County Hospital

About Wood County Hospital Founded in 1951, Wood County Hospital is a private, not-for-profit general acute care facility, licensed for 196 beds, that serves a population of over 85,000 in Wood, Henry, Seneca, Sandusky and Hancock counties in northwest Ohio. Wood County Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations.