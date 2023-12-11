The Maurer Family Cancer Care Center at Wood County Hospital Earns National Accreditation from the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons

The Maurer Family Cancer Care Center at Wood County Hospital Earns National Accreditation from the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wood County Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wood County Hospital, visit https://www.woodcountyhospital.org

Wood County Hospital (WCH) proudly announces that the Maurer Family Cancer Care Center has earned accreditation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). To achieve CoC accreditation, the Cancer Center underwent a site visit to confirm the program’s compliance with accreditation standards that evaluate the cancer care services offered by the program.

As a CoC-accredited cancer center, the Maurer Family Cancer Care Center applies a multidisciplinary approach and treats cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other healthcare professionals who specialize in caring for the cancer patient. Cancer patients at the center benefit from having access to clinical trials, screenings and prevention efforts, palliative care, genetic counseling, rehabilitation, oncology nutrition and survivorship services.

The Maurer Family Cancer Care Center records cancer cases and shares information with the National Cancer Database (NCDB), a collaboration between the CoC and the American Cancer Society. The NCDB is a database from hospital records of CoC-accredited facilities and helps to analyze and monitor patients with cancer, their treatments and results, comparing data with similar programs. The center also uses reporting tools for quality improvement, quality assurance and surveillance.

“I am beyond proud of all the hard work and collaboration between the nurses, hospital staff, registrars, administrators and physicians who have contributed their time to help reach this goal. Not only does this achievement recognize the high quality of cancer care available to our community, but it will also allow us to directly benchmark our results with other exceptional cancer centers so we can continue to grow and improve our programs.” – Dr. Dhaval Parikh, medical director, Maurer Family Cancer Care Center

“The Commission on Cancer Accreditation marks another milestone in the growth and development of the Maurer Family Cancer Center in our effort to provide comprehensive coordinated oncology care for the Wood County region. I continue to be impressed with the dedication and commitment of our amazing caregiver team at Maurer in their drive to offer exceptional cancer care for our patients” – Stan Korducki, president, WCH

About Wood County Hospital

Founded in 1951, Wood County Hospital is a private, not-for-profit general acute care facility, licensed for 196 beds, that serves a population of over 72,000 in Wood, Henry, Seneca, Sandusky and Hancock counties in northwest Ohio. Wood County Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations.

About the Maurer Family Cancer Care Center

The Maurer Family Cancer Care Center is a dedicated facility committed to providing comprehensive and compassionate care to individuals facing cancer. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by a team of experienced professionals, the center focuses on personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs. From diagnosis to survivorship, the center is dedicated to supporting individuals through every step of their cancer journey.

About the Commission on Cancer

Established in 1922 by the American College of Surgeons, the CoC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education, and the monitoring of comprehensive, quality care. Its membership includes Fellows of the American College of Surgeons. For more information, visit: www.facs.org/cancer