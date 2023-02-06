Wood County Hospital announced as part of the Forbes 2022 list of America’s Best Employers

Sponsored - On August 24, Forbes announced their 2022 list of America’s Best Employers by State. The survey conducted to develop this list was through a collaboration with the market research company Statista. They surveyed 70,000 employees during the creation of this list.

Statista evaluated the employee’s experience based on factors such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity to decide on the top 101 employers per state. They also asked respondents how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others. The number of businesses ranked in each state was dependent on two factors – the number of qualifying employers and the size of the state’s workforce.

Of the thousands of companies eligible for this recognition, only a few in healthcare were awarded in each state. Wood County Hospital was the only community hospital and one of only 17 hospitals & healthcare facilities in Ohio to be recognized.

The Forbes article cited “Employers that are at this level of recognition have realized that their brands and their values have to resonate at a local level to attract the kind of talent to get things done.”

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as the only community hospital in Ohio to be recognized in the Forbes America’s Best Employers List. The culture at Wood County Hospital is one of collaboration and collegiality, that we support and nurture,” stated Stan Korducki, CEO and President of Wood County Hospital. “We have an amazing group of employees that are dedicated to their patients 365 days a year. Our work force has created an environment that new people want to join and work at Wood County Hospital because they’ll be supported by their colleagues and then they stay.”

About Wood County Hospital Founded in 1951, Wood County Hospital is a private, not-for-profit general acute care facility, licensed for 196 beds, that serves a population of over 72,000 in Wood, Henry, Seneca, Sandusky and Hancock counties in northwest Ohio. Wood County Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations.