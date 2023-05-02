WHAT IS A ‘NATIVE’ PLANT?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wood County Park District and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wood County Park District, visit https://www.wcparks.org/nativeplantsale/

Native plants are locally adapted to regional soil and climate conditions, making them an environmentally–friendly choice for the garden. They support many pollinators, including local butterflies, bees, birds, and more!

The Saturday before Mother’s Day is the annual Native Plant Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Parks.

Day: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Location: Wood County Fairgrounds, Champion Building, 13800 W Poe Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Cost: Entry is free.

Plants are $5. Shrubs are $10. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Parks, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Purchase native plants for your home or office. These local genome #BlackSwampNatives species are beneficial. With their long root systems, Native Plants create drought-resistant and flood-resistant areas, clean soils, and filter runoff. Native plants also sequester carbon and create beautiful pollinator habitat.

*There is an exclusive pre-sale for Friends of the Parks on Friday, May 12 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at the same location.

We hope to see you!