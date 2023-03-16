Right now, the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) have the best odds in the MAC and the 49th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

The Golden Flashes are against the Indiana Hoosiers in the First Round. Gametime is set for 9:55 PM ET on Friday, March 17. Indiana enters this contest as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under is 140.5.

Kent State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 49th Bet $100 to win $50000 Pre-Tournament +50000 49th Bet $100 to win $50000

Kent State Team Stats

Kent State averages 76.6 points per game (59th in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per contest (53rd in college basketball). It has a +371 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Kent State has won 23 games (23-3) when playing as the favorite, while going 2-3 when listed as underdogs.

Kent State has won only one game when favored by three points or fewer this season (1-1), but it has 22 wins in 24 games when favored by three or more points.

Kent State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-3 | Q2 Record: 3-1 | Q3 Record: 10-1 | Q4 Record: 13-1

0-3 | 3-1 | 10-1 | 13-1 Kent State has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (10).

Kent State has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Kent State Players

Sincere Carry leads the Golden Flashes in scoring (17.7 PPG) and assists (4.8 per game).

Kent State is led by Miryne Thomas' 5.5 rebounds per game.

Carry is the top three-point shooter for the Golden Flashes, knocking down 1.9 per contest.

Malique Jacobs leads the team with 2.7 steals per game. Chris Payton collects 1.0 block a game to pace Kent State.

