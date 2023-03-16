The Xavier Musketeers (25-9) are potential contenders to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +5000 on the moneyline, the 20th-best odds among all college basketball squads.

At 12:40 PM ET on Friday, March 17, the Musketeers play the Kennesaw State Owls in the First Round. In this game, Xavier is favored by 12.5 points. Bookmakers have set the point total at 154.5.

Xavier NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +5000 20th Bet $100 to win $5000 Pre-Tournament +5000 20th Bet $100 to win $5000 Pre-New Year +6600 23rd Bet $100 to win $6600 Preseason +10000 32nd Bet $100 to win $10000

Xavier Team Stats

Xavier is outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game with a +250 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.4 points per game (12th in college basketball) and gives up 74.1 per contest (294th in college basketball).

Xavier has won 18 games (18-3) when playing as the favorite, with five victories (5-6) when listed as the underdog.

As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, Xavier has put up a spotless 4-0 record. They are 14-3 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Xavier Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 9-5 | Q2 Record: 4-2 | Q3 Record: 7-2 | Q4 Record: 5-0

9-5 | 4-2 | 7-2 | 5-0 Xavier has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (nine).

Xavier has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Xavier has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Xavier Players

Souley Boum leads the Musketeers in scoring (16.5 PPG) and assists (4.4 per game).

Xavier is led by Jack Nunge's 7.8 rebounds per game.

Boum is the top three-point shooter for the Musketeers, connecting on 2.2 per contest.

Xavier's blocks leader is Nunge, who collects 1.1 per game. Colby Jones leads the team by averaging 1.4 steals an outing.

