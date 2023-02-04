Saturday's game between the Toledo Rockets (16-6, 7-2 MAC) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (8-14, 3-6 MAC) at Savage Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-67, with the heavily favored Rockets taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Central Michigan should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 17.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 152.5 total.

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Savage Arena Line: Toledo -17.5

Toledo -17.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Toledo -2000, Central Michigan +950

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 83, Central Michigan 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. Central Michigan

Pick ATS: Central Michigan (+17.5)



Central Michigan (+17.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Toledo is 11-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Central Michigan's 10-8-0 ATS record. A total of 13 out of the Rockets' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Chippewas' games have gone over. The two teams put up 152.3 points per game combined, 0.2 less than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Toledo is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Central Michigan has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (scoring 85 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while giving up 78.4 per contest to rank 349th in college basketball) and have a +144 scoring differential overall.

Toledo ranks 177th in college basketball at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.5 its opponents average.

Toledo knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7. It shoots 38.1% from deep while its opponents hit 37.7% from long range.

The Rockets rank fourth in college basketball by averaging 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 323rd in college basketball, allowing 96.6 points per 100 possessions.

Toledo has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.2 per game (20th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (162nd in college basketball).

