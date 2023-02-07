How to Watch Dayton vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Dayton Flyers (15-9, 7-4 A-10) travel to face the VCU Rams (18-6, 9-2 A-10) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Dayton vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Dayton Stats Insights
- The Flyers are shooting 47% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 42.1% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
- Dayton is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Flyers are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 236th.
- The Flyers' 69.3 points per game are six more points than the 63.3 the Rams allow to opponents.
- Dayton is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Dayton averages 74.4 points per game. Away, it averages 64.3.
- At home, the Flyers concede 58.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 67.
- At home, Dayton makes 7.1 triples per game, 1.1 more than it averages on the road (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Richmond
|W 86-60
|UD Arena
|1/31/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 85-81
|UD Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 68-59
|Reilly Center
|2/7/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|2/10/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|UD Arena
|2/17/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
