Wagering on Akron-Toledo couldn't be easier, and could be especially lucrative if you're a new customer in an area where online sports betting has been legalized. Here's how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus -- what are you waiting for?

Akron vs. Toledo Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

James A. Rhodes Arena Line: Akron -2.5

Akron -2.5 Point Total: 148.5

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're wanting to bet on the Zips and Rockets matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Zips -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds for the Zips to defeat the Rockets, and the Zips do win, you'd get back $19. This matchup doesn't have a moneyline currently, but one could be posted later, so check back often.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If the Zips, for example, are -2.5 favorites (minus implies the team is the favorite, whereas a plus means they are the underdog), the -2.5 means that they must win by at least three points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Zips fail to win by three or more points, then the Rockets will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 148.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -105, and you'll get $20 back if you're right!

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will Akron get to 10 points before Toledo?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

If you decide to gamble, please do so responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.