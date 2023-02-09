The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Value City Arena. It will air at 8:00 PM ET.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

Ohio State has an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 34th.

The Buckeyes score 75.6 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 62 the Wildcats allow.

When Ohio State puts up more than 62 points, it is 11-9.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison

Ohio State is averaging 79.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 67.6 points per contest.

The Buckeyes are surrendering 61.8 points per game this season at home, which is 10.8 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (72.6).

Looking at three-point shooting, Ohio State has played better in home games this season, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage away from home.

