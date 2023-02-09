Youngstown State vs. Oakland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's game at Beeghly Center has the Youngstown State Penguins (16-7) going head to head against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-12) at 7:00 PM ET on February 9. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 victory for Youngstown State, who are favored by our model.
The Penguins enter this game following an 81-48 loss to Cleveland State on Saturday.
Youngstown State vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown State vs. Oakland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Youngstown State 66, Oakland 58
Youngstown State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Penguins defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 63-60 on January 20.
- Youngstown State has nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.
Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 28
- 59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 2
- 61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 22
- 81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 205) on November 7
- 68-67 on the road over Oakland (No. 214) on January 7
Youngstown State Performance Insights
- The Penguins have a +231 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10 points per game. They're putting up 67.3 points per game to rank 139th in college basketball and are allowing 57.3 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Youngstown State scores fewer points per contest (64.2) than its season average (67.3).
- The Penguins put up 72.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Youngstown State is surrendering 52.4 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 62.5.
- The Penguins' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 63.6 points a contest compared to the 67.3 they've averaged this year.
