The Cleveland State Vikings (14-11, 9-5 Horizon) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Robert Morris Colonials (11-14, 6-8 Horizon) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Colonials allow to opponents.

In games Cleveland State shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 12-5 overall.

The Vikings are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials sit at 166th.

The 70.9 points per game the Vikings average are just 3.5 more points than the Colonials allow (67.4).

When Cleveland State scores more than 67.4 points, it is 11-4.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

Cleveland State is posting 74.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.9 more points than it is averaging away from home (67.9).

The Vikings are surrendering 67.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.6 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (67.9).

In home games, Cleveland State is draining 1.7 more threes per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (4.6). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (31.9%) compared to on the road (30.3%).

