The Dayton Flyers (16-9, 8-4 A-10) and the Saint Louis Billikens (16-8, 8-3 A-10) are slated to match up on Friday at UD Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Toumani Camara and Yuri Collins are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Louis

Game Day: Friday, February 10

Friday, February 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: UD Arena

UD Arena Location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Dayton's Last Game

In its previous game, Dayton topped the VCU on Tuesday, 62-58. Camara scored a team-high 26 points (and chipped in two assists and 15 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Toumani Camara 26 15 2 2 0 2 Daron Holmes 11 13 0 1 1 0 Koby Brea 9 3 4 0 2 2

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes posts a team-best 17.6 points per contest. He is also posting 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 59.4% from the field.

Camara leads the Flyers at 9.2 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 13.9 points.

Mustapha Amzil posts 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

R.J. Blakney averages 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Mike Sharavjamts is tops on the Flyers at 2.9 assists per game, while also averaging 2.3 rebounds and 5.9 points.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)