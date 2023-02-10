Plenty of bets on Akron versus Ohio are available, and if you're located in an area with legal online sports betting and haven't gotten started yet, read on for how to join BetMGM and get the best offer possible via the BetMGM bonus for new customers!

Akron vs. Ohio Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Friday, February 10, 2023

Friday, February 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio Line: Akron -1.5

Akron -1.5 Point Total: 141.5

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're wanting to bet on the Zips and Bobcats matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Zips -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds for the Zips to take down the Bobcats, and the Zips do win, you'd get back $19. This game doesn't have a moneyline currently, but one could be posted later, so check back often.

It can be a bit more complicated, but betting against the spread can somethimes offer a bigger payout in certain situations. If the Zips, for example, are -1.5 on the spread, the -1.5 means that they must win by at least two points to "cover the spread." If they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose outright, then the Bobcats will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -115), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.