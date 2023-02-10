Convocation Center Ohio is where the Ohio Bobcats (13-11, 5-6 MAC) and Akron Zips (17-7, 9-2 MAC) will match up on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Jaylin Hunter and Enrique Freeman are players to watch for the Bobcats and Zips, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS Sports Network.

How to Watch Ohio vs. Akron

Game Day: Friday, February 10

Friday, February 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Convocation Center Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

Ohio's Last Game

In its most recent game, Ohio defeated the Northern Illinois on Tuesday, 82-76. Hunter scored a team-high 19 points (and contributed five assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylin Hunter 19 7 5 1 0 3 Miles Brown 16 7 2 2 0 3 Elmore James 13 3 0 0 0 2

Ohio Players to Watch

Dwight Wilson puts up 15.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.3 assists, shooting 63.6% from the floor.

Hunter paces the Bobcats at 4.3 assists per game, while also averaging 3.9 rebounds and 11.8 points.

Miles Brown is putting up 10.7 points, 1.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

AJ Clayton puts up 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 33% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

AJ Brown puts up 10.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 43% from the field and 33.8% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)