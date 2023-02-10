Simas Lukosius and Jack Nunge are two players to watch on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 4-10 Big East) go head to head with the Xavier Musketeers (19-5, 11-2 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on FOX Sports Networks.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Xavier vs. Butler

Game Day: Friday, February 10

Friday, February 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Xavier's Last Game

In its previous game, Xavier topped the St. John's (NY) on Saturday, 96-71. Its high scorer was Nunge with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 21 3 6 0 1 4 Colby Jones 19 8 4 1 1 3 Souley Boum 17 3 3 1 0 3

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is posting 14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 52.8% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Musketeers get 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Colby Jones.

Zach Freemantle is putting up a team-best 8.1 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 15.2 points and 2.9 assists, making 58.5% of his shots from the field.

Adam Kunkel is putting up 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)