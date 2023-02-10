How to Watch Xavier vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - February 10
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 4-10 Big East) are home in Big East play against the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers (19-5, 11-2 Big East) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Xavier vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers' 50.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (44.8%).
- Xavier is 18-2 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 350th.
- The Musketeers' 83.8 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 67.7 the Bulldogs allow.
- Xavier is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 66.5 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- At home Xavier is putting up 85.6 points per game, 3.5 more than it is averaging on the road (82.1).
- The Musketeers give up 72.9 points per game at home, and 80.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Xavier makes more trifectas away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.3), and shoots a higher percentage away (40.1%) than at home (39.1%).
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 84-67
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|2/1/2023
|Providence
|W 85-83
|Cintas Center
|2/4/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 96-71
|Cintas Center
|2/10/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|2/15/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|2/18/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Cintas Center
