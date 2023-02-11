Akron vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Akron Zips (14-8) and the Ball State Cardinals (20-4) at James A. Rhodes Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with Akron coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Zips dropped their most recent matchup 88-63 against Northern Illinois on Wednesday.
Akron vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
Akron vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Akron 69, Ball State 68
Akron Schedule Analysis
- On November 13, the Zips captured their best win of the season, an 85-69 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who are a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.
- The Zips have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (six).
Akron 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 57) on January 28
- 58-50 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 18
- 70-69 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 28
- 73-64 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on January 4
- 61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on November 18
Akron Performance Insights
- The Zips outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game (scoring 70.0 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball while allowing 64.1 per contest to rank 177th in college basketball) and have a +130 scoring differential overall.
- Akron's offense has been less productive in MAC contests this year, posting 67.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.0 PPG.
- Offensively the Zips have played better at home this year, posting 73.4 points per game, compared to 66.1 per game in away games.
- Akron surrenders 59.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 70.1 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Zips have been scoring 67.0 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 70.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
