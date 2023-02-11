Saturday's contest between the Ball State Cardinals (17-7, 8-3 MAC) and the Bowling Green Falcons (10-14, 4-7 MAC) at John E. Worthen Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Ball State squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

There is no line set for the game.

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 78, Bowling Green 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-7.8)

Ball State (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.5

Ball State is 11-9-0 against the spread, while Bowling Green's ATS record this season is 9-11-0. The Cardinals have a 10-10-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Falcons have a record of 11-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Ball State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the past 10 contests. Bowling Green has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons are 9-11-0 ATS this season.

Bowling Green ranks 124th in the country at 33 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.1 its opponents average.

Bowling Green connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) at a 35% rate (142nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make, shooting 35% from deep.

Bowling Green and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Falcons commit 11.8 per game (150th in college basketball) and force 11 (286th in college basketball).

