How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
The Ball State Cardinals (17-7, 8-3 MAC) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (10-14, 4-7 MAC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- The Falcons are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 43.4% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.
- Bowling Green is 8-5 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 182nd.
- The Falcons put up 7.8 more points per game (76.8) than the Cardinals allow (69.0).
- Bowling Green is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Bowling Green scores 76.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 77.6.
- The Falcons give up 72.5 points per game at home, and 82.5 on the road.
- Bowling Green drains fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (8.2). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%).
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|Ball State
|L 69-60
|Stroh Center
|2/4/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 86-78
|Stroh Center
|2/7/2023
|@ Kent State
|L 87-64
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|2/14/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Stroh Center
|2/18/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Stroh Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.