Saturday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (15-7) and Bowling Green Falcons (21-2) matching up at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Falcons enter this matchup following an 81-44 victory over Ohio on Wednesday.

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 70, Bowling Green 66

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

On January 18 against the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in our computer rankings, the Falcons captured their best win of the season, an 88-76 victory at home.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Bowling Green is 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

64-61 on the road over Buffalo (No. 57) on January 25

84-70 on the road over IUPUI (No. 58) on December 15

66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 114) on January 21

76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 23

71-66 on the road over Akron (No. 147) on January 14

Bowling Green Performance Insights