Cincinnati vs. Temple Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Temple Owls (10-13) against the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-15) at Liacouras Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-56 in favor of Temple, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Bearcats' most recent game was a 60-57 loss to UCF on Wednesday.
Cincinnati vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Cincinnati vs. Temple Score Prediction
- Prediction: Temple 68, Cincinnati 56
Cincinnati Schedule Analysis
- The Bearcats registered their best win of the season on February 4, when they secured a 53-50 victory over the Tulane Green Wave, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.
- Cincinnati has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).
Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 97) on November 25
- 68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on November 10
- 77-44 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on December 13
- 78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 227) on December 1
- 62-53 at home over Radford (No. 339) on November 13
Cincinnati Performance Insights
- The Bearcats are being outscored by 2.2 points per game, with a -51 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.7 points per game (264th in college basketball), and allow 62.9 per outing (144th in college basketball).
- In AAC action, Cincinnati has averaged 8.1 fewer points (52.6) than overall (60.7) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Bearcats are scoring 6.2 more points per game at home (63.5) than away (57.3).
- Cincinnati allows 65.4 points per game at home, and 61.4 on the road.
- The Bearcats are scoring 52.6 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 8.1 fewer points than their average for the season (60.7).
