Saturday's game that pits the Temple Owls (10-13) against the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-15) at Liacouras Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-56 in favor of Temple, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bearcats' most recent game was a 60-57 loss to UCF on Wednesday.

Cincinnati vs. Temple Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Cincinnati vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 68, Cincinnati 56

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats registered their best win of the season on February 4, when they secured a 53-50 victory over the Tulane Green Wave, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.

Cincinnati has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).

Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins

72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 97) on November 25

68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on November 10

77-44 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on December 13

78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 227) on December 1

62-53 at home over Radford (No. 339) on November 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Cincinnati Performance Insights