Saturday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (4-18) and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (16-7) at UD Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-52 and heavily favors Dayton to secure the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Flyers lost their most recent game 74-65 against Saint Louis on Wednesday.

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 68, Saint Joseph's (PA) 52

Dayton Schedule Analysis

Against the Davidson Wildcats on January 11, the Flyers notched their best win of the season, a 66-60 home victory.

The Flyers have 10 losses to Quadrant 3 teams, the second-most in the nation.

Dayton 2022-23 Best Wins

81-68 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on February 1

71-66 on the road over George Mason (No. 247) on January 1

Dayton Performance Insights