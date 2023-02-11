Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (4-18) and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (16-7) at UD Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-52 and heavily favors Dayton to secure the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Flyers lost their most recent game 74-65 against Saint Louis on Wednesday.
Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Dayton 68, Saint Joseph's (PA) 52
Dayton Schedule Analysis
- Against the Davidson Wildcats on January 11, the Flyers notched their best win of the season, a 66-60 home victory.
- The Flyers have 10 losses to Quadrant 3 teams, the second-most in the nation.
Dayton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-68 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on February 1
- 71-66 on the road over George Mason (No. 247) on January 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Dayton Performance Insights
- The Flyers average 65.7 points per game (171st in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per outing (321st in college basketball). They have a -115 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game.
- Dayton's offense has been more productive in A-10 games this season, scoring 66.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.7 PPG.
- The Flyers are averaging 70.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 63.8 points per contest.
- At home, Dayton is ceding 4.5 more points per game (73.4) than in away games (68.9).
- The Flyers' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 66.5 points per contest compared to the 65.7 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.