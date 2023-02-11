Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Toledo Rockets (18-4) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-15) facing off at Millett Hall in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-60 victory for heavily favored Toledo according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the RedHawks earned a 71-53 victory over Western Michigan.
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 76, Miami (OH) 60
Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis
- The RedHawks' best victory this season came against the Kent State Golden Flashes, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 114) in our computer rankings. The RedHawks brought home the 84-76 win at home on January 11.
- The RedHawks have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (seven).
Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-53 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 28
- 74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 18
- 71-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 177) on February 8
- 79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 190) on November 11
- 73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on December 2
Miami (OH) Performance Insights
- The RedHawks have a -117 scoring differential, falling short by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 69.1 points per game to rank 107th in college basketball and are allowing 74.0 per outing to rank 348th in college basketball.
- Miami (OH)'s offense has been more productive in MAC games this season, putting up 70.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 69.1 PPG.
- The RedHawks are averaging 75.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 63.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Miami (OH) is ceding 68.4 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 82.0.
- The RedHawks have been putting up 70.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 69.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
