Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (4-18) and Northern Illinois Huskies (12-10) squaring off at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 72-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Bobcats lost their most recent outing 81-44 against Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio 72, Northern Illinois 68
Ohio Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats registered their best win of the season on November 29, when they secured a 52-51 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bobcats are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.
Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on November 26
- 84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on January 21
- 65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 277) on February 1
Ohio Performance Insights
- The Bobcats average 62.2 points per game (237th in college basketball) while allowing 72.7 per outing (338th in college basketball). They have a -232 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10.5 points per game.
- In conference action, Ohio averages fewer points per game (60.6) than its season average (62.2).
- At home, the Bobcats are averaging 13.3 fewer points per game (54.3) than they are in road games (67.6).
- Ohio is allowing 73.3 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 72.3.
- The Bobcats' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 60.3 points a contest compared to the 62.2 they've averaged this year.
