When the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-18, 3-8 MAC) and Toledo Rockets (18-6, 9-2 MAC) match up at George Gervin GameAbove Center on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, Tyson Acuff and Rayj Dennis will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: George Gervin GameAbove Center

George Gervin GameAbove Center Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN3

Toledo's Last Game

Toledo won its previous game versus the Akron, 84-74, on Tuesday. Setric Millner Jr. starred with 20 points, plus nine boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Setric Millner Jr. 20 9 3 0 0 2 Dante Maddox Jr. 19 8 2 0 0 3 Rayj Dennis 18 6 5 0 0 3

Toledo Players to Watch

JT Shumate is posting 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 55.8% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Millner is the Rockets' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he posts 15.2 points and 1.7 assists.

Dante Maddox Jr. is putting up 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 49.4% of his shots from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Ra'Heim Moss is posting 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 46.0% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)