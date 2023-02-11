Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Toledo Rockets (18-4) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-15) matching up at Millett Hall in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-60 win for heavily favored Toledo according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Rockets earned a 91-73 win over Buffalo.
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 76, Miami (OH) 60
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- On December 8, the Rockets registered their best win of the season, a 71-68 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who are a top 50 team (No. 18), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Toledo is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-45 at home over Dayton (No. 40) on December 11
- 91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 41) on December 4
- 91-73 at home over Buffalo (No. 57) on February 8
- 80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 97) on November 26
- 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 113) on January 11
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game, with a +251 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.1 points per game (45th in college basketball) and allow 62.7 per contest (140th in college basketball).
- Toledo scores more in conference action (76.5 points per game) than overall (74.1).
- At home, the Rockets score 76.1 points per game. On the road, they average 72.4.
- At home Toledo is giving up 59.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than it is on the road (66.9).
- While the Rockets are posting 74.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 77 a contest.
