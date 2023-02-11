Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (17-7) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-20) at Beeghly Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-50 and heavily favors Youngstown State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Penguins head into this game after an 85-62 victory against Oakland on Thursday.
Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Youngstown State 74, Detroit Mercy 50
Youngstown State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Penguins took down the Green Bay Phoenix 63-60 on January 20.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Youngstown State is 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 28
- 59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 2
- 61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 22
- 81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 205) on November 7
- 85-62 at home over Oakland (No. 214) on February 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Youngstown State Performance Insights
- The Penguins are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +254 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.0 points per game (131st in college basketball) and give up 57.5 per outing (39th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Youngstown State is posting 65.6 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (68.0 points per game) is 2.4 PPG higher.
- When playing at home, the Penguins are averaging 11.9 more points per game (73.5) than they are on the road (61.6).
- In 2022-23, Youngstown State is allowing 53.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 62.5.
- The Penguins have been scoring 64.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 68.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.