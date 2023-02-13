The Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22) are heavily favored (by 15 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-43) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSW

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 122 - Spurs 104

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 15)

Cavaliers (- 15) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Cavaliers have a 33-25-1 ATS record this season compared to the 23-34-0 mark from the Spurs.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 44.1% of the time this season (26 out of 59), less often than San Antonio's games have (32 out of 57).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 34-14, a better record than the Spurs have put up (12-42) as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland has had to rely on its defense, which ranks best in the NBA (105.9 points allowed per game), as it ranks fifth-worst in the league on offense with just 111.7 points per contest.

The Cavaliers are dishing out 25 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2022-23.

With 11.5 threes per game, the Cavaliers rank 19th in the NBA. They sport a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 10th in the league.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Cleveland has taken 62.7% two-pointers (accounting for 72% of the team's baskets) and 37.3% threes (28%).

