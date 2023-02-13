Cleveland State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (23-3) versus the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-15) at Hilliard Gates Sports Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Vikings claimed an 83-59 victory against IUPUI.
Cleveland State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Cleveland State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Purdue Fort Wayne 56
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- The Vikings took down the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 52-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 90-83 win on November 15 -- their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 16-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on January 8
- 83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 58) on February 11
- 76-58 on the road over Akron (No. 147) on December 11
- 81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on February 4
- 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on December 29
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings put up 77 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 57.4 per outing (36th in college basketball). They have a +511 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.6 points per game.
- In Horizon action, Cleveland State has averaged 2.9 more points (79.9) than overall (77) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Vikings score 74.2 points per game. On the road, they average 80.6.
- In 2022-23 Cleveland State is conceding 14.2 fewer points per game at home (51.5) than away (65.7).
- In their last 10 games, the Vikings are putting up 81 points per game, four more than their season average (77).
