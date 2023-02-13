Monday's game that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (23-3) versus the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-15) at Hilliard Gates Sports Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Vikings claimed an 83-59 victory against IUPUI.

Cleveland State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Cleveland State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Purdue Fort Wayne 56

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings took down the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 52-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 90-83 win on November 15 -- their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 16-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on January 8

83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 58) on February 11

76-58 on the road over Akron (No. 147) on December 11

81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on February 4

77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Cleveland State Performance Insights