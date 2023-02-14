When the Western Michigan Broncos (6-19, 2-10 MAC) and Kent State Golden Flashes (20-5, 10-2 MAC) square off at University Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, Markeese Hastings and Sincere Carry will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Kent State vs. Western Michigan

Game Day: Tuesday, February 14

Tuesday, February 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: University Arena

University Arena Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kent State's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Kent State topped the Buffalo 72-65. With 19 points, Miryne Thomas was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miryne Thomas 19 2 1 1 0 4 Sincere Carry 15 7 10 1 1 1 Jalen Sullinger 11 2 0 0 0 1

Kent State Players to Watch

The Golden Flashes receive 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Malique Jacobs.

The Golden Flashes get 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Thomas.

Cli'Ron Hornbeak is putting up a team-best 5.5 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 5.7 points and 0.3 assists, making 72.5% of his shots from the floor.

Giovanni Santiago gives the Golden Flashes 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)