The Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-2 MAC) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-17, 2-10 MAC) play at Savage Arena on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

RedHawks Betting Records & Stats

Eight of the RedHawks' 19 games with a set total have hit the over (42.1%).

So far this year, Miami (OH) has put together an 8-11-0 record against the spread.

Toledo's .591 ATS win percentage (13-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than Miami (OH)'s .421 mark (8-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 84.3 158.1 76.8 151.9 155 Miami (OH) 73.8 158.1 75.1 151.9 148

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

Miami (OH) is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games.

The RedHawks have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.

Miami (OH) is 5-7-0 ATS in conference action this year.

The RedHawks' 73.8 points per game are only three fewer points than the 76.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.

Miami (OH) has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 7-3 overall record in games it scores more than 76.8 points.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 13-9-0 14-8-0 Miami (OH) 8-11-0 8-11-0

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits

Toledo Miami (OH) 10-1 Home Record 7-9 7-3 Away Record 1-7 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 90.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 3-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

