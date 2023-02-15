Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest at James A. Rhodes Arena has the Akron Zips (14-9) taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-61 win as our model heavily favors Akron.
The Zips are coming off of a 61-56 loss to Ball State in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Akron 74, Eastern Michigan 61
Akron Schedule Analysis
- The Zips' best win of the season came against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings. The Zips claimed the 85-69 home win on November 13.
- The Zips have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (seven).
Akron 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 57) on January 28
- 58-50 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 18
- 70-69 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 28
- 73-64 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on January 4
- 61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on November 18
Akron Performance Insights
- The Zips average 69.4 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per outing (172nd in college basketball). They have a +125 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
- Akron's offense has been worse in MAC games this year, averaging 66.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 69.4 PPG.
- The Zips score 72.1 points per game in home games, compared to 66.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.0 points per contest.
- Akron gives up 60.0 points per game at home this season, compared to 70.1 when playing on the road.
- The Zips' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 64.9 points a contest compared to the 69.4 they've averaged this year.
