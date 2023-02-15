Wednesday's contest at James A. Rhodes Arena has the Akron Zips (14-9) taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-61 win as our model heavily favors Akron.

The Zips are coming off of a 61-56 loss to Ball State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 74, Eastern Michigan 61

Akron Schedule Analysis

The Zips' best win of the season came against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings. The Zips claimed the 85-69 home win on November 13.

The Zips have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (seven).

Akron 2022-23 Best Wins

69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 57) on January 28

58-50 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 18

70-69 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 28

73-64 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on January 4

61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on November 18

Akron Performance Insights