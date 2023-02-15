The Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 8-5 AAC) face the East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-8 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline DraftKings Cincinnati (-8.5) 141 -390 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 16-8-0 ATS this season.

In the Bearcats' 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

East Carolina has covered 14 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, 13 out of the Pirates' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Cincinnati Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Cincinnati is 60th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (45th).

Oddsmakers have moved the Bearcats' national championship odds up from +40000 at the beginning of the season to +30000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 37th-biggest change.

With odds of +30000, Cincinnati has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.