Dayton vs. VCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Dayton Flyers (4-19) and the VCU Rams (7-17) facing off at Stuart C. Siegel Center (on February 15) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 62-58 victory for Dayton, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Flyers' last game was a 74-62 loss to Saint Joseph's (PA) on Saturday.
Dayton vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
Dayton vs. VCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Dayton 62, VCU 58
Dayton Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Flyers beat the Davidson Wildcats 66-60 on January 11.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Rams are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 64th-most losses.
Dayton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-68 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on February 1
- 71-66 on the road over George Mason (No. 247) on January 1
Dayton Performance Insights
- The Flyers are being outscored by 5.5 points per game, with a -127 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.5 points per game (175th in college basketball), and allow 71.0 per outing (321st in college basketball).
- In A-10 action, Dayton has averaged 1 more points (66.5) than overall (65.5) in 2022-23.
- The Flyers average 69.9 points per game at home, and 63.8 on the road.
- At home, Dayton allows 73.4 points per game. On the road, it allows 68.9.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Flyers are averaging 65.8 points per contest, 0.3 more than their season average (65.5).
