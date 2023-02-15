Wednesday's game at Alumni Arena has the Buffalo Bulls (9-12) matching up with the Kent State Golden Flashes (15-8) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-62 victory as our model heavily favors Buffalo.

The Golden Flashes' last outing on Saturday ended in a 75-69 loss to Bowling Green.

Kent State vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Kent State vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 74, Kent State 62

Kent State Schedule Analysis

The Golden Flashes' signature victory of the season came against the Buffalo Bulls, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to our computer rankings. The Golden Flashes claimed the 64-63 home win on January 4.

Kent State has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins

72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 27

59-56 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on November 20

58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on November 26

77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 13

57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 147) on February 1

Kent State Performance Insights