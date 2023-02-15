Kent State vs. Buffalo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game at Alumni Arena has the Buffalo Bulls (9-12) matching up with the Kent State Golden Flashes (15-8) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-62 victory as our model heavily favors Buffalo.
The Golden Flashes' last outing on Saturday ended in a 75-69 loss to Bowling Green.
Kent State vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
Kent State vs. Buffalo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Buffalo 74, Kent State 62
Kent State Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Flashes' signature victory of the season came against the Buffalo Bulls, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to our computer rankings. The Golden Flashes claimed the 64-63 home win on January 4.
- Kent State has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.
Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 27
- 59-56 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on November 20
- 58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on November 26
- 77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 13
- 57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 147) on February 1
Kent State Performance Insights
- The Golden Flashes put up 70.3 points per game (86th in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per outing (113th in college basketball). They have a +193 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Kent State has scored 67.9 points per game in MAC play, and 70.3 overall.
- The Golden Flashes score 74.8 points per game at home, and 65.3 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Kent State is conceding 8.0 fewer points per game at home (58.6) than away (66.6).
- Over their last 10 games, the Golden Flashes are posting 69.1 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than their season average (70.3).
