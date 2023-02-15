Wednesday's game at John E. Worthen Arena has the Ball State Cardinals (21-4) going head-to-head against the Ohio Bobcats (5-18) at 6:30 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 win for Ball State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bobcats' last game on Saturday ended in a 72-71 win against Northern Illinois.

Ohio vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

Ohio vs. Ball State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Ball State 74, Ohio 68

Ohio Schedule Analysis

  • The Bobcats registered their signature win of the season on November 29, when they claimed a 52-51 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Cardinals are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 72-71 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on February 11
  • 74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on November 26
  • 84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on January 21
  • 65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 277) on February 1

Ohio Performance Insights

  • The Bobcats' -231 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.6 points per game (233rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.7 per outing (339th in college basketball).
  • Ohio has averaged 1 fewer points in MAC games (61.6) than overall (62.6).
  • The Bobcats are putting up fewer points at home (56.1 per game) than away (67.6).
  • Ohio is conceding more points at home (73.1 per game) than away (72.3).
  • The Bobcats are putting up 63.1 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 62.6.

