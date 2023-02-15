Toledo vs. Western Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Toledo Rockets (19-4) and Western Michigan Broncos (10-13) going head to head at University Arena has a projected final score of 70-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Toledo, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Rockets head into this matchup on the heels of a 71-58 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday.
Toledo vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
Toledo vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 70, Western Michigan 60
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- The Rockets' signature win this season came in a 71-68 victory against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 8.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Toledo is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-45 at home over Dayton (No. 40) on December 11
- 91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 41) on December 4
- 91-73 at home over Buffalo (No. 57) on February 8
- 80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 97) on November 26
- 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 113) on January 11
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game, with a +264 scoring differential overall. They put up 74 points per game (43rd in college basketball) and give up 62.5 per contest (131st in college basketball).
- In conference play, Toledo is scoring more points (76 per game) than it is overall (74) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Rockets are scoring 3.9 more points per game at home (76.1) than on the road (72.2).
- In 2022-23 Toledo is conceding 6.3 fewer points per game at home (59.6) than on the road (65.9).
- The Rockets are putting up 77.5 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 74.
