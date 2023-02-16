Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (24-3) against the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-10) at Wolstein Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-61 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Vikings enter this game on the heels of a 73-63 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday.
Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Northern Kentucky 61
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 15, the Vikings took down the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 71 in our computer rankings) by a score of 90-83.
- Cleveland State has 19 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.
Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 141) on February 4
- 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 141) on December 29
- 76-58 on the road over Akron (No. 165) on December 11
- 83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 174) on February 11
- 92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 174) on January 8
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings average 76.9 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 57.6 per outing (39th in college basketball). They have a +521 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.3 points per game.
- With 79.4 points per game in Horizon action, Cleveland State is tallying 2.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (76.9 PPG).
- The Vikings are posting 74.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they are faring better on offense, averaging 80.0 points per contest.
- Defensively, Cleveland State has played better in home games this season, ceding 51.5 points per game, compared to 65.5 in away games.
- The Vikings' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 80.2 points per contest compared to the 76.9 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.