The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) will attempt to break a six-game losing skid when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ESPN2

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Ohio State has a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.2% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 38th.

The Buckeyes score only 0.3 more points per game (73.7) than the Hawkeyes allow their opponents to score (73.4).

When Ohio State allows fewer than 80.6 points, it is 11-10.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Ohio State is averaging 7.7 more points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (67.6).

In 2022-23 the Buckeyes are giving up 10.2 fewer points per game at home (62.4) than on the road (72.6).

Beyond the arc, Ohio State makes fewer triples away (5.6 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (36.4%) as well.

Ohio State Schedule