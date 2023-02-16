The Penn State Lady Lions (13-12) battle the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes' 82.2 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 71.5 the Lady Lions give up.
  • Ohio State is 17-0 when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.
  • Ohio State is 20-1 when it scores more than 71.5 points.
  • The 72.7 points per game the Lady Lions score are 6.0 more points than the Buckeyes allow (66.7).
  • Penn State has a 12-8 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.
  • Penn State is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 82.2 points.
  • The Lady Lions are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (42.4%).
  • The Buckeyes make 47.2% of their shots from the field, 6.1% lower than the Lady Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Maryland L 90-54 Xfinity Center
2/8/2023 Minnesota W 93-63 Value City Arena
2/13/2023 Indiana L 83-59 Value City Arena
2/16/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
2/20/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
2/24/2023 Maryland - Value City Arena

